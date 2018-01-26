Chennai's Anna Salai road caves in

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): About 10-foot long stretch of Anna Salai road caved in Tamil Nadu's Chennai city on Friday.

Reportedly, the work for the construction of underground Chennai metro was underway in the area.

Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director (MD) told ANI, "The reason behind the incident can only be determined after examination."

"Notably, this is the third time that a section of Anna Salai has caved-in in recent months," he added.

No reports of injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

In April 2017, a portion of the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai had caved in near the Thousand Lights mosque pulling down a bus and a car. (ANI)