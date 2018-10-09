Chhatisgarh: 9 dead, 14 injured in gas pipeline blast

[India], Oct 09 (ANI): At least 9 people died and 14 sustained injuries after a gas pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday morning.

Durg's Inspector General (IG) GP Singh said 14 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) issued a statement confirming that the fire broke out in the gas pipeline in the coke oven complex, with a few workers at the spot sustaining burn injuries. The statement further said that the fire had been brought under control and all resources have been mobilised to provide adequate care. (ANI)