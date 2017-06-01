Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxals arrested in Sukma

Sukma: In a major breakthrough, at least 13 Naxals were arrested by security forces from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The Naxals were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the district force and district reserve group.

Dantewada range Director General of Police (DGP) P. Sundaraj confirmed the reports.

Earlier this week, three Maoists were arrested after security forces attacked a Naxal hideout and commenced firing in Hiroli village in state's Kirandul district.