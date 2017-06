[India] June 15 (ANI): As many as 14 Naxals involved in the Burkapal attack were arrested on Thursday from Chhattisgarh's Chintagufa and Chintalnar areas by the security forces.

On the basis of information, eight naxals were arrested in the forests of Chintagufa and six from Chintalnar area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)