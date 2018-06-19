Chhattisgarh: 1.5 lakh teachers to be brought under School Educational Dept.

Chief Minister Raman Singh-led Chhattisgarh government has agreed to bring 1.50 lakh teachers (shikshakarmis or educational workers) who are presently working under panchayats and other local bodies, under the ambit of the state school educational department.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ajay Chandrakar said under the first phase, the merger of at least 1.03 lakh teachers, who will be completing eight years of service will be carried out from July 1.

Chandrakar added that the remaining 48,000 teachers will be brought under the school educational department after they complete eight years of service.

The teachers will get benefits of the recommendations of the pay commission such as pay scale, allowances and promotions, which the regular teachers are entitled to. Chandrakar further said the decision will put a burden of Rs. 1,346 crore on the exchequer. The state cabinet also approved the implementation of the Prime Minister's National Health Protection Mission under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Around 40 lakh families will be benefitted under the scheme, which will be launched on August 15. Families included in the scheme will get healthcare assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year. Beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme will receive Rs. 50,000 for availing health facilities, according to Chandrakar. The scheme will be implemented by two nodal agencies in the state - Sanjivani Sahayata Fund and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana. It was also decided in the meeting of the state cabinet that the revised guidelines issued under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana should be implemented in the state. Under the scheme, around 19 lakh families out of over 35 lakh eligible families in the state have been benefitted till March 31, 2018.

