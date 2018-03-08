Chhattisgarh: 2 BSF personnel killed in IED blast

[India], Mar 7 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were injured in an IED blast planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker distrcit have succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday.

The BSF personnel have been identified as Assistant Commandant Gajendra Singh and Constable Amresh Kumar.

The personnel sustained injuries during a joint operation conducted by BSF and Chhattisgarh police to flush out Naxals in general area of Matla reserve forest, located on Kanker- Kondagaon border.

The Naxals reportedly fled the spot after a prolonged gunfight. The area has been cordoned off by the team and search operations have been launched in the area. (ANI)