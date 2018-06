[India], June 3 (ANI): Two jawans of Special Task Force (STF) were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma late last night.

The injured jawans were admitted to a hospital to Raipur for treatment.

Earlier, on June 1, two jawans of 231 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in Improvised Explosive Device blast in Dantewada. (ANI)