Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in Dantewada encounter

[India], May 8 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Gonderas jungle here on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire between the Naxals and the security forces in the jungle in Aranpur police station area started at around 5 am today. The forces have recovered bodies of two Naxals.

Besides that, one INSAS rifle and one 12 Bore weapon with ammunition and other incriminating materials have also been recovered.

"District Reserve Guard female commandos 'Danteshwari Ladake' also took part in this encounter," said SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallava. 30 women including surrendered Naxals cadres or wives of surrendered cadres were recruited in the only woman DRG platoon in Dantewada. All security personnel are reported to be safe. A search operation has been intensified in the nearby areas. (ANI)