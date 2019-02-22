Chhattisgarh: 2 security personnel injured in encounter with Naxals

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Two Special Task Force (STF) jawans were injured in an encounter with Naxals near Dabbamarka area in Sukma district on Thursday.

More details of the incident are awaited

At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur on February 7.

Acting on intelligence inputs a joint operation was conducted by officials of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) at a training camp of Naxals near village Borga Takilod some 22 kilometres from the Bhairamgarh Police Station, police said.

The exchange of fire took place around 11 am. Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Mohit Garg confirmed that bodies of 10 uniformed Naxals were recovered after the encounter. Police also recovered 10 rifles, one pistol and an IED dump among other materials were recovered from the area. No security personnel was injured in the encounter, police said. (ANI)