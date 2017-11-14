Chhattisgarh: 20 naxals arrested by security forces in Sukma

[India] , Nov 13 (ANI): At least 20 naxals were on Monday arrested by the security forces as part of the joint operation 'prahar' from Chintagufa and Chintalnar in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

The arrested naxals are accused in several cases including attacking the police. They were arrested in a joint operation launched by the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF).

Earlier on Sunday, November 12, three naxals were gunned down in an encounter between naxals and security forces near Mankelli forest in Chattisgarh's Bijapur. (ANI)