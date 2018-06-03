Chhattisgarh: Arms, ammunition recovered from Naxal camps

[India], June 3 (ANI): A huge cache of arms and ammunition among other paraphernalia was recovered from multiple Naxal camps across Chhattisgarh.

The recovery was made from Polampalli, Chintagupha, Bheji and Kistaram station limits after a joint operation was conducted by the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

During the joint operation, two jawans of the STF were injured in counter-firing from Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

The injured jawans were later admitted to a hospital in Raipur for treatment. On Friday, two jawans of 231 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Dantewada. (ANI)