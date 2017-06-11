Chhattisgarh: Attack on CRPF personnel in Burkapal, 34 Naxals arrested

[India], June 11 (ANI): In a big accomplishment, the Sukma Police on Sunday arrested as many as 34 hard core Naxals involved in the deadly attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in April this year.

DIG P. Sundarraj and Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said that they enacted on a tip off that a huge number of Naxals have gathered in forests of Chintagufa Police Station area for a meeting.

The composite squads of District Reserve Guard (DRG), district force and Special Task Force (STF) were out on a search operation in the forests of Chintagufa and Fulbagdi, around 450 kms away from here.

The arrested Naxals have cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, arson, firing on police registered against them. According to officials, valuable information has been gathered during their interrogation. (ANI)