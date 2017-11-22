Chhattisgarh: Average malnutrition rates plunge considerably in children

[India], November 22 (ANI): Statistics show that Chhattisgarh has witnessed a tremendous drop in child malnourishment as the average malnutrition rates have plunged significantly in the last five years.

Based on the data collected during 'Vazan Tyohar' (weight festival) organised by the Women and Child Development Department, the average malnutrition rate among the children in the 0-5 years age group across 27 districts was found to be 30.13 per cent in 2016, against 40.05 per cent in 2011-12.

`Vazan Tyohar' festival is organised every year since 2012, during which the weight of every child in Chhattisgarh is recorded to ascertain the rates of malnutrition. In this regard, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "In the campaign launched against malnutrition, the Women and Child Development Department has done a commendable job by creating the best strategy." The distribution of nutritious food through mediums like 50,000 Anganwadis (care-centres for children), a massive immunisation programme, 'Vazan Tyohaar' and several other schemes helped in the reduction of the malnutrition rate. The officers of the Women and Child Development Department also said that under this department, various other schemes in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, Health Department, Education Department, Clean India Mission, Food Department, Panchayat and Rural Development Department and Urban Administration Department have been striving to improve the health of children, mother and teenage girls. (ANI)