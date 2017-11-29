Chhattisgarh bans use of fire crackers in six cities

[India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has ordered a ban on bursting fire crackers in six of its cities, including the state capital -Raipur, ahead of the wedding season from December 1 to January 31.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board said the ban will be implemented every year during the period to curb pollution in the state.

"The decision has been taken by the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board to control pollution and hence came up with the order of banning bursting of crackers in six big cities from December 1 to January 31 every year," said a statement by the Environment Conservation Board.

Besides Raipur, other cities, which have been banned from bursting firecrackers, include Bilaspur, Bhilai, Durg, Raigarh and Korba. The decision was taken under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 by the state government. Principal Secretary of the Environment Board Aman Singh Kumar through video conferencing with the District Collectors, Police authorities, along with prominent ministers and authorities asserted that there will be "zero tolerance policy" against pollution and hence everyone should work together on it. "Pollution increases in the state during winters due to the direction of the wind, which is why the decision was taken," the press release stated. The decision comes in wake of state Chief Minister Raman Singh and PWD Minister Rajesh Munat's orders to keep the pollution level under control. "The initiatives taken by the chief minister to curb pollution has brought it under control," it added.(ANI)