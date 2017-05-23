Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur roasts at 49.3 degrees, records hottest day of season

[India], May 23 (ANI): Some parts of Chhattisgarh continued to reel under heat wave conditions with Bilaspur recording the highest maximum temperature of 49.3 degree Celsius for the first time in the season, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Raigarh and Bhilai are known to record higher temperatures, Bilaspur has been witnessing intense heatwave in the past few years.

Director of Chhattisgarh MeT Department Prakash Khare told ANI that the factors led to high temperature are being analysed.

"The temperature is recorded 49.3 degree Celsius. There is no fault in the thermometer so there is no doubt over the exact temperature. We are analyzing factors that have led to high temperature. We has also issued a heatwave warning earlier," he added. While Bilaspur and Raipur normally have a temperature difference of 1 degree, weathermen are shocked at the sudden gap of temperature. Raipur, which is at a distance of approximately 120 km from Bilaspur, recorded a temperature of around 42 degrees Celsius. According to reports cutting of trees in Bilaspur is one of the biggest reasons for intense heat in the area. (ANI)