Chhattisgarh CM assures farmers of special package by year's end

[India], September 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday assured that the farmers will get relief and insurance amount in addition to bonus this year as special package for farmers by the government.

"We have told the farmers that they will get relief and insurance amount in addition to bonus this year as special package for farmers by the government," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering.

On August 31, Singh had announced that last year's bonus will be disbursed to farmers prior to Diwali in wake of drought like situation in the state.

He said the decision has been taken on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said a total amount of Rs. 21,000 crore would be disbursed as bonus to the farmers. He further said that he had discussed with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Finance Secretary about the bonus disbursal. Singh also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah for acknowledging farmers issues under these difficult circumstances. BJP in-charge Anil Jain, saffron party state president Dharampal Kaushik, National General Secretary Saroj Pandey was also present in the conference. (ANI)