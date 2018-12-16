Chhattisgarh CM candidate to be announced on Sunday

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Congress State in-charge, PL Punia on Saturday told the media that the Chief Minister's name for the state will be announced after a meeting on Sunday.

"A meeting will be held at 12 pm tomorrow. Then we will inform (Chief Minister Candidate for Chhattisgarh). The opinion of all MLAs will be considered. Governor has given us the time of 4:30 pm on December 17 for the oath ceremony. So what's the hurry?" Punia said.

Earlier today, Congress leader TS Singh Deo said there is more than one eligible name for the post of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and that is why the process is taking time.

As suspense looms over who would be the next chief minister of the state, Deo, one of the top contenders of the chief ministerial post told ANI, "We have more than one eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case, final result came late on 11th so it has just been four days today. BJP which took more than seven to eight days to appoint its recent Chief Ministers should not comment on us." Along with Deo, other contenders for the post are party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel, Congress OBC wing's chief Tamradhwaj Singh and former Union minister Chandras Mahant. On December 11, the Congress party dethroned the Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state by winning 68 seats. (ANI)