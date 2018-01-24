Chhattisgarh CM condoles demise of security personnel in encounter

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of four security personnel, who lost their lives during an encounter with Naxalites in Narayanpur district.

The chief minister has instructed the concerned officials to provide the best treatment available to the injured security personnel, whom he met at the hospital.

Singh said although the government is providing all the facilities to the people of the district, the Naxals anti-people and anti-development mindset are the main obstacle.

Besides the security personnel, who were killed, nine others suffered injuries in today's encounter. (ANI)