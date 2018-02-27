Chhattisgarh CM dedicates state budget to people

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday dedicated the budget to the people of the state, saying the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Chhattisgarh for 2018-19 (at current prices) is estimated at Rs 3,25,644 crore.

The Chief Minister, hailing the state budget at its launch event, said the GDP of Chhattisgarh was 11.7 percent higher than the revised estimates for 2017-18.

The three-time Chief Minister, who was presenting the state budget for the 12th time, said it was a historic moment for him and that he felt honoured to present the budget once again.

"This budget touches/keeps in mind every sphere of the society. Having gotten a chance to serve Chhattisgarh people with the help of various welfare schemes, this government has been able to direct the state towards success," he said. The Chief Minister asserted that his government had transformed welfare oriented schemes into the right of the people, adding no government in the future would be able to change those policies. The Chief Minister mentioned schemes like Healthcare, Women and Childcare, Education and Youth as highlights of this year's budget. "Public holds the supreme place in the democracy and I am thankful to the people of the state for providing me an opportunity to present the budget for the 12th time. I have planned this budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore people of Chhattisgarh," he said. The Chief Minister allocated Rs 15,322 crore in the field of education, saying the state government would provide buildings to 663 hostels currently without buildings. Special women crime cells will be set up in six districts, and CCTV cameras will be installed in 232 police stations, the budget said. The budget highlighted that 129 schools would be upgraded from middle schools to high schools and 130 high schools upgraded to higher secondary schools. The state government allocated Rs 184 crore to provide interest free short term agricultural loans and allocated funds for the construction of six new agricultural colleges in Chhattisgarh. Remembering 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' face Kunwar Bai, the Chief Minister said people should take inspiration from the late icon and contribute towards marking Chhattisgarh the cleanest state in the country. (ANI)