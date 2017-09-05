Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh vows to make education system stronger on Teachers' Day

[India], September 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Raman Singh felicitated the teachers of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of the Teachers' Day, today.

Addressing the crowd at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion, Singh said his government is working to make the education system stronger and better.

"A primary school will be built in every village of the state," Raman Singh said.

Chief Minister Raman Singh added that he is seeing rapid changes in primary and secondary schools.

The youth are being prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Dantewada, said Chief Minister Raman Singh.

"About 97 per cent girls are going to the schools. This is the first time the schools were awarded. I must say this is a good beginning," Singh mentioned. Talking about the teacher's salary issue, Singh added that he is soon going to make the process online. "Teachers will be allotted a tab and a smartphone," Singh added. (ANI)