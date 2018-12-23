Chhattisgarh CM to get more ministers on Dec 25

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel will get more ministers on December 25, whose swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled to be held at Raj Bhawan.

It will be the first expansion of Chief Minister Baghel's ministry after he took oath on December 17 along with senior Congress leaders TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj. The two have taken oath as the Cabinet ministers.

Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and the Congress party's second chief minister in the state. In the recently held Assembly polls, Congress had won 68 seats in 90-member state legislative assembly. (ANI)