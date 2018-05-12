Chhattisgarh CM to launch Vikas Yatra

[India], May 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh will launch Vikas Yatra from Dantewada on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "This yatra is to tell people about the development the state has witnessed. We will also work to further increase the growth of the state in coming days. Those who are talking against development means they are talking against the people of Chhattisgarh."

The chief minister, during his Vikas Yatra, will distribute free pesticides to 5.5 lakh labourers. Also, 50 lakh families will be given smartphones as part of the Chief Minister's dream project Sanchar Kranti Yojna.

However, the Congress has already mocked Singh's Vikas Yatra and said they, too, will launch Vikas Khojo yatra from May 13 to make people aware that development had remained stalled in the state during the BJP tenure. The chief minister also said Chhattisgarh has witnessed a tremendous drop in child malnourishment as the average malnutrition rates have plunged significantly in the last five years. Based on the data collected during 'Vazan Tyohar' (weight festival) organised by the Women and Child Development Department, the average malnutrition rate among the children in the 0-5 years age group across 27 districts was found to be 30.13 per cent in 2016, against 40.05 per cent in 2011-12. Talking to media, Singh said he will be addressing at least 90 public meetings besides 15 road shows in 62 assembly segments to brief people about the developments in all sectors that the state has witnessed during his tenure. Singh came to power in the state in 2003 by defeating the Congress. Polls in 2013 had witnessed a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with other prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others will be attending the yatra. The state is set to witness assembly election later this year. (ANI)