[India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Congress is giving a tough fight to the incumbent BJP in Chhattisgarh where the Opposition party gained early lead on 13 seats, while the BJP was ahead on 4 seats.

Congress candidate Karuna Shukla -- niece of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- was leading from Rajnandgaon against Chief Minister Raman Singh. From Sarguja, former Congress union minister Charan Das Mahant was leading at the time of last information at 10 am.

(ANI)