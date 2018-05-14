Chhattisgarh Congress MLA urges people to thrash BJP candidates

[India] May 14 (ANI): A Congress party legislator has urged citizens to thrash Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates after accusing them of selling liquor at high prices to influence citizens ahead of state assembly elections.

"Contractors sell alcohol, but why is the government (Chhattisgarh) selling it? They sell a Rs.600 bottle for Rs. 1000. They will distribute this money during elections, and when they do so, you must beat them with the bottles then," said Ramdayal Uike.

He further said that if any BJP candidate comes asking for votes then people should beat them.

He even asked them to keep sticks and bottles and other materials with which they will be able to inflict harm on any BJP candidate. The Chhattisgarh state assembly election is scheduled to take place in January 2019. (ANI)