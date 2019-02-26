Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawans celebrate IAF strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

The 211 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday celebrated the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Twelve days after the ghastly February 14 attack, India on Tuesday carried out strikes deep inside Pakistan, destroying a major camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a terrorist organisation which claimed responsibility of orchestrating the attack.

The CRPF personnel who were in deep grief and shock after losing 40 of their brothers in the Pulwama attack sang songs and celebrated and said they felt avenged.

Speaking with ANI, a CRPF personnel said, “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said that whatever happened in Pulwama was grievous and we would definitely take revenge and those who are involved in it have to pay back," The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated across the LoC in PoK, dropping "payloads". However, they have denied any loss of life or property. (ANI)