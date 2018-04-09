Chhattisgarh: CRPF, Maoists exchange fire in Bijapur

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Nearly five days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijapur, an exchange of fire took place between Maoists and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel here on Monday.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest area between Mahadev Ghati and Chinnabodkel in Bijapur between Maoists and troops of the CRPF's 85 Battalion.

As per reports, the CRPF troops, along with Chhattisgarh police, were out for area domination when two improvised explosive device (IED) blasts occurred, followed by a brief exchange of fire.

However, no loss of life or casualty was reported. Today's exchange of fire comes less than ten days after a security force personnel was injured in an IED blast here in Chinnakorepal village of the district. As per statistics, as many as 47 security personnel have been killed in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar region since 2005. Among the major incidents in which insurgents targeted the anti-mine vehicles include the killing of 22 CRPF jawans in September 2005 in Bijapur district, when Naxalites had reportedly used 200 kg of IED to blow up the vehicle. On a related note, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bijapur on April 14. (ANI)