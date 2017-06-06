Chhattisgarh: Detonators, IED materials recovered from Naxal hideout

[India], June 6 (ANI): Exchange of fire took place between the Police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Jongeras village yesterday following which a major search operation was launched.

However, no casualty or injury was reported from either side.

Improvised explosive device (IED) making materials, three detonators and naxal literature was recovered from their possession.

On specific input of presence of a Maoist group of 15-20 in the jungle area of Jongeras village, a Special Task Force (STF) team set out for search operation yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, at least 13 Naxals were arrested by security forces from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on June 1. The Naxals were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the district force and district reserve group. Dantewada range Director General of Police (DGP) P. Sundaraj confirmed the reports. Earlier this week, three Maoists were arrested after security forces attacked a Naxal hideout and commenced firing in Hiroli village in state's Kirandul district. (ANI)