Chhattisgarh encounter: Commando succumbs to injury

[India], March 2 (ANI): A constable of commando force Greyhounds of Telangana Police succumbed to injuries after an encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including one AK-47, one SLR and five INSAS rifles.

Earlier, the security force in a joint operation with Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police gunned down 10 Naxals in the encounterin Pujari Kanker area of the district.

DM Awasthi, Special DG also confirmed the same.

On February 26, four Naxals including two women were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's Palamu district. (ANI)