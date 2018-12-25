Chhattisgarh: Farmers to get back land acquired for Tata Steel project

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered officials to bring a proposal in the cabinet to return farmers' land acquired for a Tata Steel project in tribal-dominated Lohandiguda area of Bastar in 2008.

According to an official statement, Baghel has issued directions to the concerned officials to bring the proposal in the next cabinet meeting.

On the lines of the promise made in the election manifesto, Baghel has ordered officials to immediately initiate the process of returning land to farmers of 10 villages.

The land was acquired by Tata Steel in February and December 2008. The villages where land was acquired were Chhindgaon, Kumhli, Beliyapal, Bandaji, Daabpal, Bade Paroda, Belar, Dhuragaon, Sirisguda and Takarguda. (ANI)