[India], Jan 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a scrap factory near Chandra Maurya Lok here on Wednesday evening.

After reports of the fire surfaced, two fire tenders and police rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

This comes a day after 27 fire tenders were rushed to Delhi's Udyog Nagar area where a fire broke out a plastic commodity-making factory. (ANI)