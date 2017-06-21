Chhattisgarh: Forces defuse IEDs planted to target police party

[India], June 21 (ANI): The security force on Wednesday defused IEDs planted by Naxals at 11 locations on Dhanora-Orchha road in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh to target police party.

Earlier in the day, the Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) and District police in a joint operation seized huge amount of explosives and ammunition hidden by Naxals in the forest area of Latehar district of Jharkhand.

Working on a tip off, the security personnel unearthed the explosives and ammunition which were to be used to attack security forces and hinder the developmental work in the area.

The recovered IED's were later defused by the Bomb disposal squad. (ANI)