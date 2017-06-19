Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites neutralized in Kanker

[India], June 19 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the joint operation team of Border Security Force (BSF) and STF Chhattisgarh Police neutralized four Naxalites in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Body of a Naxalite identified as Jai Singh Kunjam, who had a reward of Rs. five Lakh to his name, has been recovered with one SLR and ammunitions while the bodies of other three are yet to be recovered.

In addition to that, three more .315 bore rifles have been recovered from the operations site.

Acting on a specific information of presence of action group of Naxalites in the general area of Katgaon and Kametha, a special Operation team comprising of 10 teams of BSF and 2 teams of STF Chhattisgarh, executed the search and destroy operations to the marked area. The moment contact was made, joint ops team continuously maintained pressure on Naxals action team. The operation is still on in the marked area with additional troops cordoning off the escape routes. Immaculate planning, high training standards, honed intelligence system and enhanced synergies with state police are paying dividends and an extra edge to BSF deployed in Naxal affected areas of Kanker District Chhattisgarh. (ANI)