Chhattisgarh Govt helping tribal women become self-reliant

[India] January 7 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Government has come up with an initiative of setting up employment opportunities in the production of Tasar silk for the tribal women in Jashpur district to make them self-reliant.

Jashpur, a tribal district on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh, used to remain in the headlines because of human trafficking issues. The villagers used to exploit and harass the tribal women of the rural surroundings because of which these poor women had to leave their homes and flee to other cities in search of employment.

But now, this district is beyond all these issues as these tribal women are now becoming self-reliant with the commendable efforts of the district administration.

Jashpur district, because of the strength of these women, tops in the production of Tasar silk.

On the District Collector's special initiative, the task of removing threads from silkworms is being done by women's self-help groups, which is proving to be a great source of income for these tribal women.

District Collector, Dr Priyanka Shukla, after discussing with the officers of the Silk Department, emphasised on the participation of women from a rural background in the practice of extracting yarn.

"Jashpur is swiftly emerging as one of the leading districts in the state. This project is becoming a noble method for economic empowerment of women. We are developing a brand 'Jash Udyam' which will be offered on sale through online platforms," Shukla added.

Assistant Director B.P. Vishwas of Silk Department had started a pilot project in 2015 for around 100 women in Yarn training.

"Now these women have started to learn to remove threads from silkworm through the reeling machine which has expanded the prospect of this pilot project", Vishwas told ANI.

While working on this, the silk department officials gave 45 days training under the women's self-help group scheme of NULM (National Rural Livelihood Mission), which has changed the fate of these tribal women.

"We have worked hard to make Kansabel block in Jashpur as a hub for Yarn training. For the production of silkworms, the plantation was done in 1600 hectare. Machines were bought from the DMF fund and threading centers were established," Assistant Director of Silk Department added.

"I earn Rs. 7000 every month by training these women at the centre here. This has not only improved my living conditions but also made me self reliant," Deepa Paikaray, a trainer said.

Today, 1,200 women from 60 groups of NULM are connected in this mission. (ANI)