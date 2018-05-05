Chhattisgarh HM downplays jaundice deaths

[India], May 05 (ANI): On being asked about the deaths in Chhattisgarh due to jaundice, state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra on Saturday gave an irresponsible remark and said, "death is inevitable."

"Some die from an accident, some die from disease. Peelia (jaundice) is a disease. Government is trying to prevent deaths during treatment of this or any other disease," Paikra said.

Reportedly, the Chhattisgarh High Court on May 1 termed jaundice at Raipur's Naharpara locality a 'disaster' and directed the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) to shift the entire population of the locality for the interim period to makeshift camps within 48 hours till sanitation was restored.

As per the reports, many people died due to the outbreak of jaundice in the state. Contaminated water was cited as the biggest cause of the disease in the capital city. However, arrangements were made at the government hospitals to ensure proper treatment for the patients. (ANI)