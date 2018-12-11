Chhattisgarh IED blast: 1 CRPF personnel succumbs to injuries

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): One CRPF jawan has succumbed to his injuries after being critically wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chintagupha region here on Tuesday.

The deceased CRPF jawan identified as Ct/GD Sanjeet Kumar was 32 years old and hailed from Asansol in West Bengal. He was injured during the blast which occurred earlier today and was air-lifted to Raipur in a chopper for medical assistance.

The IED blast had occurred while the troops of 150 Battalion of CRPF were out for area domination duty.

In a similar incident on November 27, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained injuries in an IED blast in the Minpa forest area here. The explosion took place when the troops of 206 CoBRA and DRG were returning to their base camp in Chintagupha region. (ANI)