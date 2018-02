[India], Feb.11 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed on Sunday in a pressure bomb blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur.

Superintendent of police (SP) M. R. Ahire and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sundarraj P confirmed the incident.

The improvised explosive device (IED) went off at around seven in the morning when the jawans were on the guarding duty. (ANI)