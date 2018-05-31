Chhattisgarh: Jheeram locals forced to drink dirty water

[India], May 31 (ANI): Hit by water crisis locals in Jheeram village of Chhattisgarh are compelled to consume and use contaminated water in order to meet their daily needs.

A local told ANI that the village lacks all basic facilities like education, water and electricity.

"There are no facilities here. The toilets made by the government can't be used as there is no water," a local said.

The locals also said that they have to walk miles in the scorching heat, in search of drinking water.

Many incidents related to water scarcity are being reported from different parts of the state. (ANI)