Chhattisgarh: July 1-born girl named 'GST'

[India], July 4 (ANI): In an unusual and bizarre instance, parents from Chhattisgarh's Koriya district have named their daughter 'GST' after the launch of India's biggest tax reform as she was born on July 1.

Speaking to ANI, father Jagdish Prasad, said, "The day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Goods and Service Tax (GST) reform as a tax revolution on July 1, my daughter was born. So I could not hold my excitement and named her GST to make this day a memorable one."

Jagdish's wife was admitted in a government hospital following labour pains around 8 a.m. in the morning.

The enthusiastic villagers are coming in large numbers to see the new born. The family is happily stating that the father has never received such fame ever. Only after the birth of his daughter is he being recognised in the village. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also wished the baby good health on Twitter.(ANI)