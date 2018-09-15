Chhattisgarh: Man builds water basin to help villagers

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Fulfilling the wish of his grandfather, a man in Gadapal village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district has built around 50-meter long water basin to provide water to the inhabitants, especially farmers, living in surrounding areas.

"It was my grandfather's dream few decades back, however, he couldn't make it as he didn't get any support from the authorities. So, I decided a decade back to fulfill his dream and get water to the village. It took me 10 years to complete this whole work," Lingaram Mandavi told ANI.

To channelise water to the basin, Mandavi apparently constructed a 300-400-meter long passage with embankments starting from the Duwali Karka river. However, the authorities are still unaware of the water basin. "We will verify the information and then the administration will help him," said Dantewada District Collector Saurabh Kumar told ANI. (ANI)