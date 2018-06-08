Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter, weapons recovered

[India] Jun 8(ANI): A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Jaramongia on Friday morning.

An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and a joint party of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bhairamgarh PS and Naxalites at around 5: 30 a.m. here.

The exchange of fire took place for about 30-40 mins after which the Naxalites ran away taking shelter of forests and river.

During the search operation, a uniform-clad male dead body, one 7.62 mm pistol with three live rounds, one INSAS magazine with live rounds, explosives with detonators and wires, a tiffin bomb, Naxal literature and spikes were recovered from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Moti Farsa, a twenty-eight-year-old militia Platoon Commander of the Maoists. (ANI)