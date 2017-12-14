Chhattisgarh minister pokes fun at Rahul, calls him 'pappu'

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan on Thursday referred Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu' and said that he would take time to upgrade.

Expressing confidence about sweeping the Gujarat polls, the Chhattisgarh cabinet minister said, "BJP will win in Gujarat with absolute majority and 'pappu' (Rahul Gandhi) will take time to upgrade."

The final phase of two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections concluded today with a 68.4 voter turnout percentage.

The first phase of the polls was held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats. As soon the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections came to an end, various media released their exit polls. A majority of them said that the BJP will secure a big win in Gujarat. The results of the Gujarat elections will be declared on December 18 deciding the fate of the BJP which has been in power in the state for the last 22 years. (ANI)