Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrender

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Vetti Rama, a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs eight lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Thursday.

The wanted Naxal surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As per Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha, Rama was an active Naxal from the past 23-year.

"It is major achievement for the security personnel of the region," Sinha said.

"He was an active Naxal from past 23 years and was the backbone of Naxal organisations in Konta. His surrender is the result of the action being taken by the security forces in the region to bring Naxals to the mainstream," he added.

Earlier in August, a 55-year-old Naxal, named Podia Wadde, had surrendered before the police. Wadde was a Naxalite for 20-25 years and was the mastermind of the Cholnar blasts in which seven police personnel were killed in April. (ANI)