[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Security forces on Thursday killed a Naxal after an encounter broke out between two sides here.

The gun-battle took place in the afternoon between the naxals and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 202 under Chintagupha police station area, informed DIG Cobra Prashant Jambholkar.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)