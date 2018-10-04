Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct class-12 student

[India], Oct 4 (ANI Naxals on Wednesday abducted a class-12 student from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The student was abducted while he was traveling from Bhejji to Konta.

The search for the student is underway.

Police also informed that Naxals had previously tried to set fire to a Public Distribution System (PDS) ration vehicle, however, the attempt was foiled.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Police arrested a Naxal and recovered bodies of three other Naxals following an encounter in the dense forests of the district.

Four country-made guns, a bomb, and a 315 bore pistol were also recovered from the site. (ANI)