An exchange of fire took place between police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district yesterday.

The skirmish took place on Monday late evening on the forested hills between Kunna and Jongeras villages.

Reportedly, around 4-5 Naxals were killed in an exchange fire with the police.

During search, IED making materials, three detonators and naxal literature were recovered.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena confirmed the report. (ANI)