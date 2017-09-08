Chhattisgarh: Naxals set passenger bus on fire in Bijapur

[India], September 8 (ANI): A group of Naxals set a passenger bus on fire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The incident was reported near 5:15 p.m. in the evening on Thursday, in a bus heading to Bareguda (Bijapur) from Jagdalpur (Bastar).

According to sources, a group of 10-15 armed Naxals, garbed in local and uniformed dresses, abducted the bus when it reached near a jungle.

They then vacated the bus and set its diesel tank on fire.

The Naxalites then went towards the forest after the arson.

No passenger has been reportedly injured in the incident. (ANI)