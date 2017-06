[India], June 10 (ANI): A passenger bus in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district was set on fire. No casualties were reported.

The development was confirmed by Narayanpur SP Santosh Singh.

The Naxals torched the private bust last night when it halted in Sonpur.

Last month in a similar incident, Naxals asked passengers to de-board a private bus and then torched it in Narayanpur.

However, all passengers were reported safe.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)