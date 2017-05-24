Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger blast, one arrested

[India], May 24 (ANI): No causalities or injuries were reported after Naxals triggered a blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

The District Reserve Group (DRG) arrested a Naxal, who was attempting to flee from the spot.

On May 15, Special Task Force (STF) Sanad Upadhyay who was injured in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Bijapur, succumbed to his injuries.

The encounter took place in the Timarpur jungles under Bijapur District in Chhattisgarh between Naxals and a joint team of 204 Cobra (CRPF) and DRG (Chhattisgarh Police).

A Mi-17 Helicopter had landed at a field in jungle area in the midst of an active encounter area to evacuate the jawans and brought them to Raipur. (ANI)