[India], September 4 (ANI): A new police station has been setup in Naxal prone area of Narayanpur district on Monday.

Kankar's DIG Ratan Lal Dangi and superintendent Santosh Singh inaugurated the Aadka Police Station in Naxal affected area.

This is the 10th police station in the district, in which 14 villages come in.

There is already a company of CAF deployed here. The villagers were demanding the police station for a long time, though they were working as a camp since 2006. (ANI)