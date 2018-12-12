Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed in encounter

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): At least one Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in this village on Wednesday, said Bijapur SP Mohit Garg.

The gunbattle which started at 9 am, continued for almost half an hour.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Bijapur policemen and CRPF personnel launched a search operation in the forests. Soon they were fired on by a group of Naxals hiding in the thick forests and an exchange of fire continued. Subsequently, the Naxals fled the spot.

Later one country made Bharmar rifle, huge dump of explosives and IEDs, wires, detonators, Naxal literature, etc were recovered from the spot. This incident comes after Naxals were found to have been fine-tuning their strategies in order to maintain their relevance in the state. On Friday, a group of Naxals in Sukma installed scores of effigies in the forest area in order to mislead and confuse security personnel about their presence. Security forces gunned down about 10 Naxals in an encounter recently while one District Reserve Guard personnel sustained injuries in the cross-firing. (ANI)